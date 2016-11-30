28°
'Game changer': Gladstone mayor signs history making deal

Tegan Annett
| 30th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Bundaberg Regional Council mayor Jack Dempsey, Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett and North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers sign a land use agreement with the Port Curtis Coral Coast People.
Bundaberg Regional Council mayor Jack Dempsey, Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett and North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers sign a land use agreement with the Port Curtis Coral Coast People.

A "HISTORY making" agreement was signed yesterday as three local councils and four indigenous tribes pledged to work together on native title right issues.

Yesterday the Gladstone, Bundaberg and North Burnett councils signed an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with the Port Curtis Coral Coast People.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said it was his most significant achievement yet as a councillor.

"In 20 to 50 years time people aren't going to know whether we've adopted a local preference policy, while it is significant it will be forgotten, but this will be remembered, it is a nationally significant event," Cr Burnett said.

The agreement, between the three councils and representatives of the Port Curtis Coral Coast Peoples and Gidarjil Cultural Heritage Corporation, will change the way the parties work together.

Councillors, PCCC applicants and members had an intimate signing ceremony.

Port Curtis Coral Coast members and applicants Dean Sarra, Neville Johnson, Lurleen Blackman, Richard Johnson, Kerry Blackman and Nat Minniecom sign a land use agreement with local councils
Port Curtis Coral Coast members and applicants Dean Sarra, Neville Johnson, Lurleen Blackman, Richard Johnson, Kerry Blackman and Nat Minniecom sign a land use agreement with local councils

A Welcome to Country was given by elder Richard Johnson, and the sound of the didgeridoo echoed throughout the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre foyer.

"It sets out how we work together and the platforms basically what native title is on each land ... to me it's much more than a land use agreement ... this is about a commitment to work together and how to resolve issues of cultural significance," Cr Burnett said.

"This agreement sets out how we will work together while the claim for native title is being assessed by the federal courts and after the assessment confirms their native title rights."

The agreement has gained national attention too with the Reconciliation Australia CEO Justin Mohamed hailing it as a "game changer" and Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs Nigel Scullion hailing everyone involved.

Bundaberg Regional Council mayor Jack Dempsey and Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett sign a land use agreement with the Port Curtis Coral Coast People.
Bundaberg Regional Council mayor Jack Dempsey and Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett sign a land use agreement with the Port Curtis Coral Coast People.

"This nation continues to deal with Torres Strait Islander and Aboriginal issues the same way, and these agreements aren't moving fast enough," Mr Mohamed said. "This signing today is a game changer, it creates a new way of dialogue and decision making that Australia hasn't seen before."

PCCC member Kerry Blackman said the agreement was about "restitution and restoration".

"This ILUA is the beginning of our treaty .... we need to address being left behind for the last 228 years in this country, and today is the first step," he said.

Mr Blackman said the new agreement would give a solid platform to work closer with regional councils in finding employment and economic opportunities for the people in the four tribes.

Topics:  aboriginal gladstone gladstone region indigenous matt burnett mayor native title native title claims

