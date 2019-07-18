Menu
HISTORY-MAKERS: The Kin Kora under-12 team (back row) Jackson Byrne, Manasa Saumalu-Johnson, Malaki Lemalu, Bradley McNaughton, Kyahn Fisher, Juztis McGrath, Micah Saumalu-Johnson, Uili Lemalu, (front row) Aidyn Cannon, Keiren Johnson, Jake Coomber, Kobi Young and Terrick Law. Contributed GLA170719JINKORA
History in the making for Gladstone school league team

NICK KOSSATCH
18th Jul 2019 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Kin Kora State School's under-12 rugby league team have claimed the Central Regional Shield for the first time.

The future stars of the sport secured a remarkable 10-6 victory against Frenchville in the final in Rockhampton on Tuesday after being thrashed 36-18 by the same side a few weeks ago in the Development Cup regional final.

"I think it was knowing what to expect and we focused more on defence," jubilant Kin Kora coach Robbie Peters said.

"I think that this helped us because we didn't know what to expect the first time around."

Kin Kora played five games in this week's tournament and went through the two days undefeated.

"Each game was 30 minutes and we did it with no subs and just had the 13 players," Peters said.

The scores were locked at 6-6 at half-time in the final, before the Gladstone side scored the winner.

Peters stopped short of singling any player out for their efforts.

"I don't know if I could because everyone played well," he said.

"I know that Uili Lemalu was disappointed how he played the first time against Frenchville and took it personally.

"He played well this time."

"I just want to thank all of the parents who had supported and helped in the two days."

Kin Kora's win followed their Gladstone Area Development Cup victory, for the first time in a decade, in term two.

