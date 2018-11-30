Menu
RECYCLED XMAS: Marcia Rickman at the Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display.
RECYCLED XMAS: Marcia Rickman at the Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display. Greg Bray
News

Historical Village's Christmas tree display brings early joy

Gregory Bray
by
30th Nov 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S NOT traditional for Christmas tree's to be decorated with crashed elves, a smiling monster, Spiderman baubles or dressed in a recycled clothes and jewelry.

But then this is no traditional Christmas tree display.

Wearable Art creator Marcia Rickman and her team of eager elves have been busy collecting old Christmas trees and decorations and setting them up in a hall at Calliope's Historical Village.

"I'm an ideas person," she said.

"I love Christmas so I thought, why not invite everyone here to look at the trees?

"People started dropping off trees and decorations, or giving them to our volunteers and we've put them all up.

"If they come here and see what we've done with their trees I'm sure they'll be pleased."

 

RECYCLED XMAS: The Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display.
RECYCLED XMAS: The Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display. Greg Bray

Ms Rickman said it's nice to bring back the joy of Christmas, especially at the moment.

"It's a nice diversion," she said.

"People are just too busy now, so we've done all the hard work for them."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The display has already passed it's first test.

"We had a group of school kids come in the other day and they just went 'Wow!'" Ms Rickman said.

"It's the wonder of Christmas, watching kid's eyes light up."

 

RECYCLED XMAS: Braedon Harrison's Spiderman Christmas tree at the Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display.
RECYCLED XMAS: Braedon Harrison's Spiderman Christmas tree at the Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display. Greg Bray

It's the inaugural event and Ms Rickman is hoping to build on it in year's to come.

"Roseberry House made a wonderful tree with all the photos of people who work there on it," she said.

"We're hoping more people, businesses and groups join in next year."

 

RECYCLED XMAS: L-R Colin and Cheryl Druery, Vivien Williams, Marcia Rickman, Ann Annand Lorraine Christopher Peter Annand at the Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display.
RECYCLED XMAS: L-R Colin and Cheryl Druery, Vivien Williams, Marcia Rickman, Ann Annand Lorraine Christopher Peter Annand at the Calliope Historical Village's recycled Christmas tree display. Greg Bray

The display will be open daily until December 23 from 10am to late.

"Come and experience the joy," Ms Rickman said.

"Everybody likes Christmas."

calliope historical village marcia rickman recycled fashion wearable art
Gladstone Observer

