Historical house for sale with bonus alpacas

FOR SALE: Cedar Galleries in Calliope is on the market and it comes with seven alpacas.

FOR SALE: Cedar Galleries in Calliope is on the market and it comes with seven alpacas. Contributed

ONE of Calliope's most historical properties has come onto the market and, as a bonus, it comes with optional alpacas.

Cedar Galleries at 49544 Bruce Highway is more than a house, it's a lifestyle property.

The 11.3ha of land comes with two houses, a working art and craft village, a chapel and function space, a cafe, outdoor laser tag equipment, four guest rooms and seven alpacas.

Co-owners mother-and-daughter duo Angela Scheers and Sandy Walsh currently host art workshops, children's birthday parties and weddings, along with running an Airbnb.

The property is much more than just a house. Contributed

However the property has significantly changed over time.

It was originally established as a 10-chain sawmill and is the namesake for many roads around Calliope.

Ms Scheers said the owners prior to her, the Cameron family, made some of the key changes to the site.

"He was an artist, he was the one who used all the leftover timber from the sawmill and he built all the art and craft buildings here,” Ms Scheers said.

"He built a bush chapel so one of his daughters could get married here.”

One of the property features is a bush chapel. Contributed

She said it was a "tough decision” to move on from the property, however she hoped the next owner would continue to grow the potential income streams.

"The buildings are very adaptable,” Ms Scheers said.

"It could be a wellness retreat, a day spa, an adventure sport park.”

She said the property had become well known for its herd of alpacas - it's the key reason they're giving away seven to the next owner.

"Alpacas are very addictive, we're very happy to introduce our babies for the next people but we can't promise they won't want more,” Ms Scheers said.

"We'd be happy to set them up with a herd with stud males if they want to breed.”

So far the property has had some interest from Calliope residents, however it has recently been listed on real estate websites.

"We fell in love the first time we came onto it and the rest is history,” Ms Scheers said.