Historical Gladstone pub to shine on silver screen

XXXX shot an advertisement at the Miriam Vale Hotel

XXXX shot an advertisement at the Miriam Vale Hotel

Gladstone region residents had a taste of the silver screen, with a major Queensland brewery shooting an advertisement at a 130-year-old pub.

Brisbane based brewery, XXXX, shot an advertisement at the Miriam Vale Hotel on Thursday, March 18.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan said brewers Castlemaine Perkins called into his pub nearly two months ago scouting for classic Queensland locations.

XXXX shot an advertisement at the Miriam Vale Hotel

“They called in about six weeks ago after scoping a few pubs in the area,” Mr Brennan said.

“They said (Miriam Vale Hotel) was an authentic Queensland country pub and decided to shoot the ad here.”

Mr Brennan said the ad followed well-known pro surfer Mitch Crews and another well-known Australian motocross rider on a fishing and surfing expedition in regional Queensland.

XXXX shot an advertisement at the Miriam Vale Hotel

While Mr Brennan didn’t make the cut himself, Miriam Vale resident Colleen Nancarrow landed a speaking role as the town’s mechanic.

“All I got in what was my hands pouring a beer,” he said.

“Everyone has said I've got a great face for radio so that just solidified it.”

Mr Brennan said at least 30 people were involved with making the ad.

Miriam Vale resident Coleen Nancarrow featured in the ad.

“It blew me what goes on into making an ad,” he said.

“They had cases and cases of lighting and sound equipment, it was cool to see what was involved.”

XXXX shot an advertisement at the Miriam Vale Hotel

Mr Brennan said it was an honour the iconic beer company decided to use his pub as a location.

“It was great for us, there is a lot of pubs in this area for them so to choose our little pub in our little town – we’re quite proud of that.”

The XXXX advertisement featuring Miriam Vale Hotel is scheduled to go to air in September.