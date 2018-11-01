HISTORICAL FLASHBACK: On this day in Gladstone

Across the street from where the Liddicoat family lived in Gladstone was the Balcomba Private Hospital run by Matron Annie Cairncross.

Across the street from where the Liddicoat family lived in Gladstone was the Balcomba Private Hospital run by Matron Annie Cairncross. Marion (Liddicoat) Smith

1950: Owing to the heavy increase in the price of cars and also in running costs we, the undersigned taxi owners, wish to notify the public that on and after October 30, 1950, taxi fares will be increased by sixpence (5 cents).

The minimum fare charged will thus be 2/6 (25 cents) instead of 2/- (20 cents) for one passenger for one mile or part thereof.

Signed: Janson's Taxi Service (per J McEniery, CB Wilson, EJ Neilson, RT Jackson, EV Henney, RM Eggstein, FG Wilson, Allan Smith, J Cashin.

1956: The position of the medical staff at the Gladstone District Hospital remains serious and is causing grave concern to the officials and the committees.

Since Dr MA Robinson left last September, the board has advertised widely for an assistant medical officer without result.

1961: Fabulous English fireworks for sale at Woolworths.

Flower pots 2 for 8 pence (7 cents); Tom Thumbs packets of 10 strings of 30 crackers each 1/6 (15 cents); Catherine Wheels 7 pence (6 cents); Assorted fireworks including black devils, 3 inch double bungers, Mt Kosciusko, Rockets, etc 7½ d (6 cents); Assorted Chinese fireworks including atomic cannons, black devils, Po Ha crackers, etc 2/7 d (25 cents).