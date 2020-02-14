Historical addition to East Shores 1B project

AN ICONIC piece of Gladstone’s maritime history is the latest addition to be installed at Gladstone Ports Corporation’s East Shores Stage 1B project.

One of the South Trees lead lights will be installed at the $29.5 million recreational project that is expected to open mid this year.

GPC acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the original lead lights were installed at South Trees Inlet in the 1960s to ensure the safe passage of vessels navigating through the channel.

“Many Gladstone locals will remember seeing the lead lights at South Trees Inlet, which played an important role in the history of the Port of Gladstone,” Mr Walker said.

He said the structure was fashioned from ironbark timber.

“Fifty years on, the structure has stood the test of time, having weathered severe wind and rain events,” Mr Walker said.

The East Shores Stage 1B is expected to be completed in June.

The waterfront development will include a cafe, cruise ship terminal, boot camp facilities, outdoor theatre, basketball hoops and barbecues.