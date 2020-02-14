Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Tree Lead Light at East Shores 1B development.
South Tree Lead Light at East Shores 1B development.
News

Historical addition to East Shores 1B project

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ICONIC piece of Gladstone’s maritime history is the latest addition to be installed at Gladstone Ports Corporation’s East Shores Stage 1B project.

One of the South Trees lead lights will be installed at the $29.5 million recreational project that is expected to open mid this year.

GPC acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the original lead lights were installed at South Trees Inlet in the 1960s to ensure the safe passage of vessels navigating through the channel.

“Many Gladstone locals will remember seeing the lead lights at South Trees Inlet, which played an important role in the history of the Port of Gladstone,” Mr Walker said.

He said the structure was fashioned from ironbark timber.

“Fifty years on, the structure has stood the test of time, having weathered severe wind and rain events,” Mr Walker said.

The East Shores Stage 1B is expected to be completed in June.

The waterfront development will include a cafe, cruise ship terminal, boot camp facilities, outdoor theatre, basketball hoops and barbecues.

The original South Trees Lead Light in Gladstone Harbour.
The original South Trees Lead Light in Gladstone Harbour.
eastshores1b east shores precinct gladstone maritime history society gladstone ports corporation maritime history
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEATHWISH: P-Plater clocked at 178km/h

        premium_icon DEATHWISH: P-Plater clocked at 178km/h

        News THE teenager was caught travelling 78km/h over the speed limit near Dysart before he copped an enormous fine and penalty.

        Free workshops to develop arts business skills

        premium_icon Free workshops to develop arts business skills

        News Brush up on your grant writing skills with free workshops hosted in conjunction...

        REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

        premium_icon REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

        Crime One suburb has been the choice of offenders in Gladstone this week.

        How 10 months of community art came together

        premium_icon How 10 months of community art came together

        Art & Theatre TEN MONTHS of hard work will come to fruition with the exhibition of a large-scale...