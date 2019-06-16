Historic stay in Ipswich: Jimmy's ride delights trainer

TERRIFIC CHALLENGE: Six-year-old gelding Man Booker, with Sydney jockey Blake Shinn aboard, holds out the fast-finishing Astoria in Saturday's City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes.

TRAINER Desleigh Forster called on an Ipswich track specialist to deliver and he did, helping create some more wonderful history at the Bundamba racetrack.

Regular Ipswich winning rider Jim Byrne guided four-year-old gelding It Ain't All Honey to a popular win in The Queensland Times Provincial Stayers race over 2500m.

Saturday's win gave the Western Queensland-bred trainer a deserved reward, especially with her main hope Chapter and Verse having to later settle for third in the City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes, the best race of the day.

This year's QT Provincial Stayers Handicap was the first time this millenium that Ipswich hosted a race over 2500m and Forster appreciated the opportunity.

"It's good when you've got one that can stay,'' she said of It Ain't All Honey. "He's a really genuine stayer this horse.

Horse trainer Desleigh Forster had plenty to keep an eye during Saturday's Ipswich Cup Day. Rob Williams

"No one races in Ipswich better than Jimmy.

"Jimmy has always had an opinion of this horse and always liked him so it was good get Jimmy back on and get a win.''

Byrne missed his chance to create more Ipswich Cup history aboard Terra Sancta on Saturday.

However, he picked up a second on Sugar Boom early in the day following his trademark pre-meeting walk about the Ipswich track. Byrne also rode Victory Eight to third in Ray White Ipswich Handicap (1350m).

Ipswich Cup winning jockey Michael Murphy savours his magic moment. Rob Williams

Toowoomba trainer Steve Tregea was pleased he entered Bergerac in the Ipswich Cup after watching apprentice Michael Murphy guide the five-year-old gelding to victory over 2150m.

"It's been a lovely day, lovely weather, the track's good,'' Tregea said.

"The horse needed a good track, not a wet track so everything fell into place.''

City Of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes winning jockey Blake Shinn returns to the enclosure after his success aboard Man Booker. Rob Williams

On a successful day for Murphy and Blake Shinn (winning on Man Booker in the Eye Liner Stakes), jockey Matthew McGillivray rode three early winners on the nine-race card.

McGillivray launched his treble winning on Jeweliana in the Sirromet Bundamba Plate (1100m) before backing up for wins on Rosie Posie in the Ray White Ipswich Handicap (1350m) and aboard Spirit's Choice in the TC Cooney Handicap (1100m).

Zimbabwe-bred, New Zealand rider Mark Du Plessis left Bundamba with four placings riding Tucano (QT Provincial Stakes), Boomtown Lass (TL Cooney Handicap), Sampson (Ipswich Cup) and Chapter and Verse (Eye Liner Stakes).

Apprentice Baylee Nothdurft also had a promising day out, collecting seconds in the first three races aboard Silvera and Ef Troop, before a third on outsider Skate to Paris in the Gai Waterhouse Classic. The last race of the day was won by 2017 Ipswich Cup winner Michael Cahill, who steered Ready to Prophet home.

It was Cahill's fourth win in the $125,000 Listed Race and fittingly for the Gai Waterhouse stable, after which the race is named.

Ipswich dividends

Payouts from Saturday's meeting at Ipswich racetrack.

Race 1: 4 Queen Of Kingston $5.10 $2.00 1 Silvera $2.30 3 Hectopascal $2.90. Q: $18.60. E: $45.00. T: $276.40. A2: 1-4: $13.10, 3-4: $10.60, 1-3: $13.10. FIRST 4: (4 1 3 10) $944.40. Scr: 7,12.

Race 2: 10 Jeweliana $7.80 $2.20 9 Sugar Boom $2.00 11 Karaja $1.20. Q: $23.30. E: $52.30. T: $115.50. A2: 9-10: $7.90, 10-11: $4.20, 9-11: $5.20. FIRST 4: (10 9 11 6) $598.60. Scr: 2,3,5,12.

Race 3: 8 Smartypy $4.60 $1.70 1 Ef Troop $2.00 9 Traumatised $1.90. Q: $10.40. E: $19.00. T: $80.10. A2: 1-8: $5.10, 8-9: $4.60, 1-9: $5.70. FIRST 4: (8 1 9 6) $694.80. Scr: 10,11.

Race 4: 11 Rosie Posie $7.70 $2.10 7 Le Dude $7.10 9 Victory Eight $3.70. Q: $101.00. E: $243.20. T: $2,267.70. A2: 7-11: $23.40, 9-11: $13.80, 7-9: $75.50. FIRST 4: (11 7 9 10) $12,287.00. Scr: 13L,4,8,12,14.

Race 5: 9 It Ain't All Honey $5.90 $2.00 2 Travistee $1.70 5 Tucano $17.10. Q: $10.00. E: $32.70. T: $927.80. A2: 2-9: $4.70, 5-9: $48.70, 2-5: $39.40. FIRST 4: (9 2 5 1) $10,621.80. Scr: 13.

Race 6: 2 Spirit's Choice $4.20 $2.10 11 Boomtown Lass $2.70 12 Desert Digby $5.30. Q: $19.10. E: $26.90. T: $474.90. A2: 2-11: $7.70, 2-12: $16.60, 11-12: $33.50. FIRST 4: (2 11 12 3) $2,886.20. Scr: 1,8,9,15,17.

Race 7: 2 Bergerac $6.20 $2.30 1 Sampson $6.90 7 Fighting Teo $1.80. Q: $105.40. E: $142.00. T: $760.20. A2: 1-2: $32.60, 2-7: $5.20, 1-7: $23.00. FIRST 4: (2 1 7 5) $6,625.40. All Started.

Race 8: 1 Man Booker $3.80 $2.00 17 Astoria $12.20 7 Chapter And Verse $2.50. Q: $111.70. E: $218.90. T: $1,220.50. A2: 1-17: $37.30, 1-7: $6.80, 7-17: $74.50. FIRST 4: (1 17 7 15) $9,560.40. Scr: 16.

Race 9: 12 Ready To Prophet $5.90 $2.00 6 Organza $1.40 7 Skate To Paris $6.40. Q: $8.40. E: $22.20. T: $267.90. A2: 6-12: $3.20, 7-12: $27.90, 6-7: $13.90. FIRST 4: (12 6 7 16) $4,432.20. Scr: 10,17,19.

DAILY DOUBLE: 1 Man Booker 12 Ready To Prophet $42.80.

EXTRA DOUBLE: 11 Rosie Posie 9 It Ain't All Honey $52.30.

TREBLE: 2 Bergerac 1 Man Booker 12 Ready To Prophet $277.00.

QUADDIE: 2 Spirit's Choice 2 Bergerac 1 Man Booker 12 Ready To Prophet $1,246.70.