Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adin Thompson wins Race 5 riding No Biting at the Mossman and Port Douglas Race Day at the Cairns Jockey Club, Cannon Park, Woree. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Adin Thompson wins Race 5 riding No Biting at the Mossman and Port Douglas Race Day at the Cairns Jockey Club, Cannon Park, Woree. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Horses

Turf club pitch for race day honouring Cook arrival squashed

by Jordan Gerrans
8th May 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COOKTOWN Amateur Turf Club's bid to have a special race meeting in June next year to coincide with a festival commemorating the arrival of James Cook 250 years ago has been knocked back.

The Far North Queensland track hosts one race meeting a year, set for November 9 later this year for their annual Cup, and they were looking to switch their meeting in 2020 to cash in on the expected thousands of visitors to the town.

The move hit a brick wall after it could not convince a Far North club to give up their meeting or make a switch.

The Cooktown 2020 festival is set to run from June 17 until August 4 next year.

"The annual race dates calendar is a complex task that aims to support industry by providing suitable racing opportunities to more than 100 thoroughbred clubs across the state," a Racing Queensland spokesman said.

"While RQ will always explore scheduling requests made by our clubs, we must consider that any additional race meetings do not compromise existing commitments in the racing calendar or compromise the normal pattern of racing."

 

Queensland Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchliffe (left) with the owner of race two winning horse We Found It at the Memorial Race Day in Home Hill on Saturday, December 1, 2018.
Queensland Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchliffe (left) with the owner of race two winning horse We Found It at the Memorial Race Day in Home Hill on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

 

 

The once a year Cooktown meeting is one of the most popular on the north Queensland racing calendar with trainers, jockeys and horses travelling from around Queensland to attend.

"One of the racing clubs down south has got to forgo a race day so we can have one, but no one will give us one," said Cooktown Amateur Turf Club president Greg Whittaker.

"Without a swap we're only allowed our one a year in November."

Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchliffe backed the bid on a tour of the site last year while discussing a potential spend given the track was on Racing Queensland's list for safety infrastructure funding.

"I can't set race dates but I can provide feedback to Racing Queensland," Hinchliffe said.

The Cooktown turf club committee recently received a $34,000 Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant to complete a kitchen upgrade and install solar power.

 

Tyzone winning at the Gold Coast. Picture: Trackside Photography.
Tyzone winning at the Gold Coast. Picture: Trackside Photography.

 

 

Meanwhile, the "Tolga Tornado" Tyzone will step past this Saturday's $800,000 Doomben 10,000.

The former Roy Chillemi-trained and Cairns-owned gelding was nominated for the 1200m feature event in Brisbane this Saturday but will now look towards potentially running in the Group 3 BRC Sprint next Saturday afternoon over 1350m.

More Stories

captain cook cooktown amateur turf club horse racing queensland

Top Stories

    Police smell booze on mum driving without a licence

    premium_icon Police smell booze on mum driving without a licence

    News A GLADSTONE mum caught driving unlicensed and over the alcohol limit won't be able to do the school drop off's any time soon, a court has heard.

    UPDATE: Crews extinguish roof fire at Clinton property

    premium_icon UPDATE: Crews extinguish roof fire at Clinton property

    News Emergency services received the call just after 2pm.

    • 8th May 2019 2:13 PM
    Sticky sweet treats to get the party started

    premium_icon Sticky sweet treats to get the party started

    News Emma's got just the thing to kick off your weekend

    Engineers reveal hopes to open up The Old Courthouse

    premium_icon Engineers reveal hopes to open up The Old Courthouse

    Business Frost Engineering work to restore the heritage listed building