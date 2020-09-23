Menu
Graphic footage has led to a historic pub being spanked with a huge fine over a sexually explicit event advertised as featuring Australia’s best strippers.
Business

Historic pub spanked over naughty stripper oversight

by PATRICK BILLINGS
23rd Sep 2020 6:49 PM
A sexually explicit event featuring "Australia's best strippers" has landed one of Brisbane's oldest pubs in hot water.

Pinkenba Hotel owner The Pink (QLD) Pty Ltd today pleaded guilty to providing adult entertainment without the required permit in December last year.

The court heard the event was advertised as the "ultimate boys day out where there was going to be dozens of Australia's best strippers gathering to perform."

An investigator from the Office of Liquor and Gaming attended the event and spoke to management about a lack of a permit. Footage was seized the next day.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington said the investigator gave "rather graphic descriptions" of the event in a statement tendered to the court.

The Pinkenba Hotel had previously ran adult entertainment events.
"Nine female dancers performed it appears on stage in what's described and justifiably so, as in an explicit sexual manner," she said.

"There was both full nudity and partial nudity dancing".

The court heard it was not an isolated event and had it been advertised widely and ran previously

"That it was not viewed as adult entertainment … obviously a mistake".

Defence solicitor Andrew McGinnes said the directors of The Pink (QLD), Craig and Brett Walker, were aware of the event but did not manage the hotel in a hands on manner.

Mr McGinnes said neither the company or the hotel's manager had ever been subject to warnings or breaches and complied fully with authorities over this incident

He said the hotel had suffered financially due to COVID and had been closed for several months.

The Pinkenba Hotel is one of Brisbane’s oldest pubs.
Ms Brassington said the purpose of the licensing regime was to protect the community and workers in the adult entertainment industry.

"By not having a licence, those safeguards for the community and those who perform in adult entertainment are bypassed and there is a significant financial advantage," she said.

Ms Brassington said she ordinarily would have handed down a fine of $8,000 to $10,000 but given the mitigating factors she fined the company $3000.

She did not record a conviction.

