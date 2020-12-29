Historic psychic’s 2021 asteroid prediction

According to the revered 16th century seer, we’re in for a year of asteroid collisions, famines and maybe even a zombie or two. Fun. Picture: NASA.

Before you flog that 'new year, new me' mentality, famed 16th century astrologer, physician and seer Nostradamus has a few predictions from the grave.

﻿Trusted by royals such as wife to King Henry II, Catherine de' Medici, the French nobleman - whose full name was Michel de Nostredame - wrote a book called the Les Prophéties in 1555.

The book consisted of 942 four-line quatrains, which purported to document the future until 3797.

Nostradamus' supporters credit him with predicting historical events like the Apollo 11 moon landing, the assassination of JFK, and the onset of World War II in 1939.

He also reportedly predicted his own death (a requisite of good seers). The evening before he passed he announced, "Next to the bench and bed, I will be found dead."

He was found next to his workable, having died of complications from gout. Cheery stuff.

The man, the myth, the legend. Picture: NCA.

This brings us to 2021.

After a year of bushfires, the US election, rumblings of President Donald Trump sparking World War III (a lifetime ago) and a little thing called COVID-19, apparently the new year will bring its own unique challenges.

Of course it goes without saying that the following should be taken with a nice hefty chunk of salt - academics have argued that many of Nostradamus' more famous supposed predictions are based on mistranslations, and further that the quatrains are written so vaguely that they could apply to anything.

With that in mind, here's what we've got coming up.

1. ASTEROID

A cheery prediction to kick off the list, Nostradamus wrote about a comet that The Mirror states could "cause a huge number of natural disasters".

To be fair, NASA (actual scientific institution) does monitor the solar system for asteroid collisions and they did document a potential hazardous asteroid encounter for the year 2036.

However in a press release from 2009 they specified the likelihood of said encounter has been "significantly reduced".

"Updated computational techniques and newly available data indicate the probability of an Earth encounter on April 13, 2036, for Apophis has dropped from one-in-45,000 to about four-in-a million," they wrote.

Boom. Picture: Supplied.

2. 'HALF-DEAD EVILS'

Potentially the most dramatic prediction of them all, The Mirror says Nostradamus believes that a biological weapon originating from Russia could very well turn people into zombies.

The seer detailed "half-dead" beings which will cause "great evils to occur", eventually leading to "the world to end".

"Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur," he wrote.

"Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed. Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows, Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: The Great One to be no more, all the world to end."

It may be time for a close re-watching of The Walking Dead … for tips.

Eek. Picture: The Walking Dead and Entertainment One

3. AN EARTHQUAKE IN CALIFORNIA

Providing us with an exact date - November 25, 2021 - Nostradamus wrote about a disastrous earthquake that's been linked to a "sloping park" in California.

Did he specify which park? No, but it's set to lead to a "plague" (hah) and isolate those affected into "captivity" (double hah).

"The sloping park, great calamity, Through the Lands of the West and Lombardy, The fire in the ship, plague, and captivity; Mercury in Sagittarius, Saturn fading," he wrote.

4. A RISE IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Not the most unbelievable prediction, but the rising power of artificial intelligence is set to be a big theme for 2021, according to Wise Horoscope.

Nostradamus writes, "The Moon in the full of night over the high mountain, The new sage with a lone brain sees it: By his disciples invited to be immortal, Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire."

An apocalypse will of course follow. Because of course it does.

This is our future. Apparently. Picture: Christopher Jue/EPA

5. SOLAR STORMS AND RISING SEA LEVELS

Wise Horoscope also cites a quatrain which writes about the devastating effects of rising sea levels. *Cough* climate change *cough*.

"Peace and plenty for a long time the place will praise: Throughout his realm the fleur-de-lis deserted: Bodies dead by water, land one will bring there, Vainly awaiting the good fortune to be buried there," wrote Nostradamus.

This of course isn't new news.

According to Time, countries like Haiti, Kirbati and Manila in the Philippines will be the most-threatened by climate change and already experience severe damage from extreme flooding.

Research also indicates rising sea levels are set to threaten 200 million by 2100.

Originally published as Historic psychic's 2021 asteroid prediction