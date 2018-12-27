Historic Old Calliope Pub is getting a major makeover

WHEN Nikki and Michael Cross purchased the old Pink House in October last year, the fate of the historic structure was sealed.

The Pink House was originally built in 1875 as the double-storey Calliope River Hotel on Old Coach Rd, later known as the Old Calliope Pub.

The structure is now taking on a new name as the Cross family residence.

Michael and Nikki Cross brought the historic Pink House and are renovating it to live in as a family home Mike Richards GLA201218PINK

Mrs Cross said dismantling and moving the building from opposite the Calliope Historical Village to their property took about six months.

"We started renovating around August ... we've been doing the final touches on it ourselves, we spend every day there, every weekend, all our spare time,” Mrs Cross said.

"We've been really enjoying it, it has been a really good experience.”

She said the decision to buy the locally famous landmark was a "right place at the right time scenario”.

"I grew up in Gladstone and we've always been interested in houses that have history and character so we've always loved Queenslanders,” she said.

"We just drove past it and went, 'Oh my God that's a beautiful-looking house.'”

View of the front. Mike Richards GLA201218PINK

She said many of the building's original features would be kept but the pink exterior would likely change.

"We are painting it, that's going to be the last thing that we do - we're finishing off the inside first and then we'll start on the outside,” Mrs Cross said.

"When we were pulling down the roof, the ceilings inside and the back half of the house to renovate it, I kept a lot of the original timber and I plan on making picture frames to hold all the old photos using that old timber.”

She said a smaller structure that was originally a second cottage functioning as a kitchen was now incorporated into the main house.

"We attached the cottage and there's a little walkway that goes inside - that's going to be our main room and ensuite and laundry,” Mrs Cross said.

The renovations also included knocking down the back wall to allow a 5m extension.

"Everything was pretty strong, we were surprised at how it had good bones, you could say, structurally perfect I suppose,” she said.

"We were worried about that because it was such an old place.”

She said this was the first time the family had renovated a house.

"It has been a lot of fun, me and my husband too, we've both really enjoyed it,” she said.

The couple and their two young daughters hope to move in by the end of January.

"All the inside will be done but we'll be there to do the outside, then we can start working on the gardens and all the concreting, we're going to put a big patio outside,” she said.

Mrs Cross said her daughters Matilda, 6, and Jessie, 3, were very excited to have their own rooms.

"They've been patient with us as well,” she said.

"They just ride their bikes and run around while we're working.”