Historic motorbike show to rev up Easter

OLD SCHOOL: Historic Motorcycle Club members with their entries for the All Bike Classic on Saturday - John Sanders with his 1972 Suzuki T500; Darryl Bond with his 1997 Moto Guzzi 1100 Sport; Paul Petersen with his 2003 Kawasaki W650; and the Gladstone club president Peter Harland with his 2005 MV Agusta 1000cc. Mike Richards GLA260318BIKE

LIFE in the fast lane of nostalgia will overtake the town this weekend when the Gladstone branch of the Historic Motorcycle Club of Queensland hosts the All Bike Classic.

Not only will the event offer motorcycle enthusiasts a chance to look at and put their own bikes on show, it also doubles as an alternative to attending the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

HMCQ Gladstone president Peter Harland said the Gladstone All Bike Classic will give owners a chance to dust off their old classics and get them out of the garage.

"It's about dragging out your bike but also offering a bit of publicity for our club as a membership drive," Mr Harland said.

"You always need new members and there's bikes and blokes out there and we've just got to make them aware of what we do.

"So this seemed to us like an opportunity to get a couple of things done all together like club awareness, but also an incentive to get blokes' bikes out and get them to use them.

"Also for Harbour Festival it offers a different activity and event."

Owners and enthusiasts are encourage to attend the Easter Saturday event that runs from 9am-7pm.

Entry is via a gold coin donation but people can nominate their bike to put on display at no charge.

"We'll have well over 100 years of motorcycling represented," Mr Harland said.

"The earliest bike that's been nominated so far is a 1911 Triumph Isle of Man TT race bike (with) belt drive from way back, through to brand new and everything in between.

"The main focus will be 1950s, '60s and '70s. There's pre-war (pre-WWII) stuff and we're hoping to get a few Australian-built bikes.

"We're concentrating on variety. The bikes are interesting and the guys who own them are genuinely interesting as well.

"Our focus is bikes that are more than 30 years old."

An information sheet will be placed next to each bike on the day to highlight its history and specifications.

Details for the Gladstone All Bike Classic. Contributed

ALL BIKE CLASSIC

WHEN: Easter Saturday 9am-7pm

WHERE: 13 Dawson Highway

COST: Gold coin donation (free nominations)

Judged Categories: Pre-war, British, European, American, Japanese, Competition, People's Choice

Camping available at Gladstone Showgrounds.