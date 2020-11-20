Historic graduation for Gladstone school

Carinity Education Gladstone Year 12 graduates River and Lochie with school Principal Jane Greenland and Youth Worker Mandy Hunter. (Photo: Jim Tomlinson).

FOLLOWING an academic year like no other, students from one Gladstone school are set to make history.

Carinity Education Gladstone today will farewell its first cohort of Year 12 students.

The 16 students will make history when they graduate from the independent education school at Glen Eden.

The school provides education for students outside of the traditional school system.

Graduating student Ambur said her life changed when she moved to Carinity.

“Before then I always felt like I wouldn’t graduate from high school,” she said.

“Carinity has a great team of people that made me feel like I am meant to be at school.

“They have given me and others a chance when other schools haven’t.”

As well as overcoming barriers to education, students had to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19 in their senior year.

Five students of the class of 2020 have been at the school since it opened in 2017.

Students will graduate at 11am today.

