FLASHBACK: Our Lady Star of the Sea School and Church 1950s cnr Goondoon and Herbert Street.
Opinion

HISTORIC FLASHBACK: On this day in Gladstone

31st Oct 2018 5:00 PM

1909: On Saturday night last, Miss Wesley, a delegate of the Women's Christian Temperance Union, who has been in town for some days organising, launched a branch of the union with every prospect of it being permanent.

Miss Wesley's address was of the practical kind.

She is a fluent speaker and as a happy way of illustrating her points with anecdotes.

Miss Reid was unanimously elected president.

A number of her offices were filled by election.

The Roman Catholic bazaar on Thursday was a great financial success, as these church functions usually are, the receipts coming to nearly £90.

The bazaar was organised and carried out by the ladies of the church, who for weeks past have worked energetically to provide articles in endless variety for the stalls.

The bazaar was opened by the Mayor, Ald WP Mellefont, at four o'clock and this formal proceeded was scarcely over when the active trade was set in motion by numerous young ladies who plied their calling for all it was worth.

The proceeds more than reached expectations.

The Hon Sec of the Flower Show committee, Mr WB Thomas, reports that a balance of £26 ($52) was handed to the Agricultural Society towards the erection of a new grandstand.

Gladstone Observer

