HISTORIC FLASHBACK: On this day in Gladstone

FLASHBACK: In 1939, several new members were welcomed in to the Red Cross. Gladstone Remember When Facebook

1909: The lady Oddfellows of Gladstone are a particularly active body under the leadership of Miss Reid, who was elected as head of the lodge at its formation recently and is now working very hard to establish it on a lasting foundation.

1939: There was a large attendance at the fortnightly meeting of the Gladstone Red Cross Society.

Much business was done and several new members were welcomed.

Several donations were received and offers of assistance given.

Local commercial houses are to be approached in connection with a suggestion that a window display be made of socks, pyjamas and other garments completed by the knitting and sewing circle to give the public an idea of the splendid work being performed by these ladies.

This week promises to be a busy one.

Tonight there is a moonlight boating excursion, Messrs W Hodge and T Dore having placed their launches at the disposal of the committee.

On Tuesday night, the militia boys from the Yeppoon camp will be welcome at the station.

On Wednesday night there will be a ball, at which the militia will be the guests of the society.

On Friday, a Paddy's market will be held.

On Saturday, the Coursing Club will stage a benefit and on Sunday the Golf Club will hold a full day's programme in aid of the Red Cross and Comforts Fund.