INSTALLATION CEREMONY: CQUniversity Australia welcomed new Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp last night.
Historic CQUniversity ceremony welcomes the new VC

5th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
IT WAS a historic changing of the guard at CQUniversity tonight when it ushered in its first new Vice-Chancellor in a decade.

CQUni staff, students, members of the CQUni Council and community members were on hand to witness the Installation Ceremony which welcomed incoming Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp and farewelled outgoing VC Professor Scott Bowman.

The ceremony featured an official party procession, a cultural performance, the Chancellor's welcome, an address by Prof Bowman, the official robing ceremony, the oath of office ceremony, a closing address by Professor David Battersby (former VC of Federation Uni and CQUni Alumnus), and the official party recession.

Prof Klomp joins CQUniversity from the University of Canberra, where he was Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic.

Prior to his time at the University of Canberra, Prof Klomp spent 20 years at Charles Sturt University, where his last role was as the Dean of the Faculty of Science, covering disciplines from agriculture to nursing and from allied health to wine science.

Prof Klomp is also an internationally recognised researcher in applied ecology and environmental science.

CQUniversity Chancellor John Abbott welcomed Prof Klomp to the university's top job and also paid tribute to Prof Bowman, who held the role for a decade.

"Today is another exciting milestone for CQUniversity, as we welcome a brand new leader and bid farewell to Scott who was our longest-serving VC,'' he said.

"Under Scott's leadership, we were able to achieve many remarkable feats and have grown significantly in terms of our physical presence and reputation."

Prof Klomp will speak with The Morning Bulletin tomorrow to discuss his plans for CQUniversity.

