Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Historic card gives glimpse into Gladstone's past

BIG FIND: Jimmy Harris found this memorial card belonging to William Peel Mellefont.
BIG FIND: Jimmy Harris found this memorial card belonging to William Peel Mellefont. Matt Taylor GLA090118CARD
Matt Taylor
by

"HE IS not dead, but sleepeth.”

Those are the words adorning a memorial card found by local man Jimmy Harris, in memory of William Peel Mellefont, the man who helped revive The Observer after an eight-year hiatus in 1880.

The card is one which would have been sent back to someone who sent a sympathy card to the relatives of a person who had passed away.

In this case, that person was Mr Mellefont.

Local man Jimmy Harris found this memorial card belonging to William Peel Mellefont, who revived the Gladstone Observer in 1880.
Local man Jimmy Harris found this memorial card belonging to William Peel Mellefont, who revived the Gladstone Observer in 1880. Matt Taylor GLA090118CARD

Mr Harris, who found the card, believes it would have been returned by Mrs Mellefont, who ran The Observer for two years after her husband died.

Mr Harris explains how the card came into his possession.

"I went to a garage sale and while looking at some books, I pounced on an old dictionary dated 1750,” he said.

"When I asked the relation what they wanted for it, he realised its age and then refused to sell it to me.

"When he opened the book up the card fell to the floor.”

Local man Jimmy Harris found this memorial card belonging to William Peel Mellefont, who revived the Gladstone Observer in 1880.
Local man Jimmy Harris found this memorial card belonging to William Peel Mellefont, who revived the Gladstone Observer in 1880. Matt Taylor GLA090118CARD

The seller then offered to include the card with some of the other items Mr Harris was buying that day.

William Peel Mellefont is a significant figure in the Queensland publishing history, having founded many small regional newspapers including those in Ipswich, Bundaberg and Gladstone.

He ran the Gladstone Observer for eight years before his passing, when his widow eventually sold it to William Manning.

After 130 years, Mr Harris values the card as an item that has great historical significance to Gladstone.

Topics:  garage sales gladstone history local finds observer

Gladstone Observer
Another record-breaking month for LNG exports

Another record-breaking month for LNG exports

The Port of Gladstone broke its Liquefied Natural Gas shipments record last month topping off a bumper year for the commodity.

Local hero still going strong at 90

Val Peever turned 90 on January 1, 2018, and has been volunteering at Blue Care Gladstone for 38 years.

Blue Care volunteer Val Peever has just celebrated her 90th birthday

Two-train shutdown scheduled at Curtis Island LNG plant

A plant operator working at one of APLNG's new gas processing facilities.

APLNG prepares for two-train shutdown.

PHOTOS: SUNfest Crossfit Classes

Yasmin Southwick, being helped by trainer Will, attended the Crossfit classes at Gladstone Crossfit, as part of the SUNFest school holiday program run by Gladstone Regional Council.

Crossfit Gladstone hosted children's classes as part of the SUNfest.

Local Partners