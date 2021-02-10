Historic Ballina hotel to go under the hammer

The historic Ballina Manor property is scheduled to go to auction today.

The five star hotel, built in 1844 and set on a 1844 sqm lot at 25 Norton St in central Ballina, has been on the market for almost a year now.

Ballina Manor last sold for $1.85 million in late 2018, to Rebekah and Duncan Drummond who shed light on their plans for the property after the purchase.

The property has been on the market since July last year.

An auction is to be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 10.

If it sells, it would be the second iconic Ballina property to change hands within a week; 135-year-old Fenwick House, which overlooks Shaws Bay, sold for $3.78 million at the weekend.

According to the listing with McGrath Ballina, the hotel is a "truly unique piece of North Coast history" and has been "meticulously restored".

Ballina Manor: 25 Norton Street, Ballina

"Originally utilised as the North Coast Girls College and more currently operating as a fully functioning heritage listed hotel, this exquisite building is styled with period antiques giving guests a glimpse of life in the 1920s," the listing said.

The site is not far from the heart of Ballina and the hotel boasts an "expansive Edwardian-style" which captures "true 1920s grandeur".

Prospective buyers could use the property - which has 12 deluxe rooms each with opulent ensuites and private balcony access - as a "luxury residence" or could continue to operate it as a boutique hotel.

Ballina Manor: 25 Norton Street, Ballina

The building has period light fittings with "bespoke ceiling roses and ornate cornices", a "sun-drenched internal courtyard flanked by manicured hedges", and a "stately entrance and sitting room walls adorned with historic pieces".

A licensed fine dining restaurant with commercial kitchen has previously operated on site.

The site also has a caretakers' home at the rear with a private kitchen, living area and courtyard and this is all a short walk to the Richmond River.

According to the listing, council rates for the property are $7851 a year.