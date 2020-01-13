His passion for golf has brought him to Gladstone

EXCITED: Jamie Bashforth is the new golf professional at the Gladstone GC. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

EXCITED: Jamie Bashforth is the new golf professional at the Gladstone GC. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

GOLF: It’s a home away from home for Jamie Bashforth.

Well sort of.

His golfing journey started out at Dysart, in the Isaac Region of Queensland as a 12-year-old, to now being the new golf professional at the Gladstone Golf Club.

RELATED STORY: Pair show signs at Masters

RELATED STORY: Preparations all good for major golf event

His mission is for the GGC to be on par and be one of the best clubs in Queensland.

“My PGA Traineeship finished at the Riverside Oaks Golf Resort in Sydney in December and I wanted to make the move back to Queensland,” Bashforth said.

“The Gladstone Golf Club provided this opportunity.”

As a pre-teen keen golfer in the mining town of Dysart, Bashforth’s golfing prowess grew.

“I was granted a two-year high school golf scholarship at Kelvin Grove High School in Brisbane in Years 11 and 12,” he said.

“I went straight into a banking career at 18 but still played pennants for several Brisbane clubs.”

At 25, Bashforth stopped playing seriously for 15 years when he branched out into a long career in the private health insurance sector.

He then took up the game again at 40, quickly got his handicap down and decided to pursue a career in golf.

“I completed a Golf Management Diploma with the PGA of Australia and then decided to turn professional as a PGA trainee where I spent a further two years in Sydney,” Bashforth said.

“I’m unusual in that I became a golf professional as a mature-age person which is rare given most PGA Trainees are in their late teens or early 20s.”

Bashforth said it was extremely challenging competing against players half his age.

Now his ambition is to promote the game in Gladstone and to develop further the talented core of juniors in the port city.

“I’m looking forward to be here long-term to help raise the profile and grow the game of golf in Gladstone and in particular expanding junior and female participation through regular coaching programs and providing opportunities for people to try golf,” he said.

As for playing the game himself, Bashforth hopes to compete in a few events.

“I’d like to play several Pro-Am events on the Queensland circuit in 2020, in particular the Mining Town Series which includes my home town of Dysart,” he said.

Bashforth arrived in Gladstone less than two weeks ago and was immediately impressed with the regional city.

“I’ve found everyone to be very friendly,” he said.

“There’s a variety of things to do and see in and around Gladstone and it’s very much a sporting town, which really suits me.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is watching a local rugby league match.”