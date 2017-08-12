27°
Hip Hop star sings to end domestic violence

Sarah Steger
| 12th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Jeff Fitzpatrick-ILLY Caloundra Music Festival 2016.
Jeff Fitzpatrick-ILLY Caloundra Music Festival 2016.

LOCAL fans of the ARIA award winning Hip Hop artist have been given a taste of what they can expect from Illy's upcoming visit to Gladstone with the release of his new song.

Back Around is an original and was created by Illy and music composer Nick Martin for the Queensland Government's Stop the Hurting - End Domestic Violence campaign.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said back-up vocals on the song are performed by Queensland-raised artist Mi-Kaisha, a 16-year-old Pop, R&B, Soul and Contemporary Indigenous singer/songwriter.

Illy, the Australian hip hop artist is coming to Gladstone

Aussie hip hop artist, Illy puts regional towns in spotlight

Ms Fentiman said music and poetry are great ways for young people to express their feelings and have their voices heard.

"I am thrilled that Illy, one of Australia's leading Hip-Hop artists, plays a prominent and active role in the campaign," she said.

"We are bringing this issue out from behind closed doors and ensuring that all Queenslanders - including young people - know that they can speak out and say Not Now Not Ever to domestic and family violence."

In June, the platinum-selling artist announced he will be performing in Gladstone later this year as part of his upcoming Two Degrees Regional Tour.

The Two Degrees Regional Tour kicking off in August follows Illy's largest ever capital city tour in March and April, which featured sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

According to the media release announcing the new song, Back Around is central to the Queensland Government's Stop the Hurting youth campaign.

The youth campaign also "features a competition asking Queenslanders aged 12 to 17 years to write lyrics on the theme of domestic and family violence to feature in the final verse of the song.

"The competition offers Queensland youth an opportunity to make their voices heard and help break the cycle of domestic and family violence," the release read.

Ms Fentiman said young Queenslanders aged 12 to 17 years are a critical group if we are to stop the cycle of domestic and family violence and achieve generational change in behaviour.

"We know that if we want to turn around the awful statistics on domestic and family violence we have got to change the culture that underpins it - and that starts with young people," Ms Fentiman said.

"It's great that we have seen so many entries into the competition, each representing young people who have engaged with the issue and are standing up against violence.

The winner of the competition will receive "a VIP In-Studio experience with Illy when the final verse is recorded," the media release read.

The state-wide campaign was developed in collaboration with Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth to gain an in-depth understanding of their perceptions, effect real change and shift attitudes in relation to domestic and family violence.

The final version of the song incorporating the winning lyrics will be released later in the year.

The song was released on Thursday and is available for free download here. To find more information on the 'Stop the Hurting' competition and campaign, visit www.qld.gov.au/stopthehurting.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  domestic violence end domestic violence campaign hip hop illy new song queensland government stop the hurting

