Hip hop sensation about to set foot in Gladstone

Illy will perform at Harvey Road Tavern on Sunday night.
Sarah Steger
LISTEN UP: Australian hip hop artist Illy is bringing his ARIA #1 album Two Degrees to Gladstone this weekend!

The tour, which kicked off in August, follows Illy's largest ever capital city tour in March and April, which featured sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

But when asked why he's decided to focus on more remote towns this time around, Illy told The Observer he loves touring regionally.

"People in these non-capital cities go just as wild and scream just as loud," he said.

"[So] I want to bring the show to them."

The hip hop artist said touring regionally is a big bonus for him because he gets to see parts of the country he otherwise wouldn't.

"There's really not much to it, I love being on the road."

The 18+ event kicks off at Harvey Road Tavern at 7pm on Sunday.

To buy tickets, go to illyal.com.

Local Partners