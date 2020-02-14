Menu
51 Lincoln James Drive, Burua has lots of space for a family
Hilltop bush retreat for sale

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
CARVED wooden doors imported from South Africa aren’t something you’ll normally find in a Gladstone home but they’re just one of the distinctive features of this Burua address.

Nestled on the top of a hill, 51 Lincoln James Drive boasts bushland views and plenty of space for the whole family.

Raine & Horne Gladstone sales consultant Ros Newberry said the house was built in 2009, but the owners’ three children had grown up.

“It’s an empty nest, the children are all making their way in life so now they have this enormous house,” Ms Newberry said.

With about 334sq m of living area alone, there’s no shortage of space.

“It needs a family to fill it just as they have done,” she said.

The open plan living area has raked ceilings with three picture windows, letting in lots of natural light.

A media room and pool make this home an entertainer’s dream.

“It’s a great entertainer with three separate living areas plus the outdoor area,” Ms Newberry said.

She said the owners had held many family celebrations and parties over the years.

The property sits on 1.12ha of land which includes a variety of fruit trees.

It is on the market for $879,000.

