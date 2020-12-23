Hillbilly Goats set to rock Agnes festival

The Hillbilly Goats are the latest act to be announced for the 2021 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival.

Golden Fiddle 2020 winners and four-time Golden Guitar finalists the Hillbilly Goats are set to rock the stage at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival in February.

Bryce Wearne (aka Goat Boy) Mahney Wearne (aka Goat Girl) and Jacinta Simons (aka Goat Buster) first began performing at festivals in 2007.

Since then they have worked with Kasey Chambers, Mental as Anything, Black Sorrows, Russell Morris, Phil Manning, Jon English, 10CC, James Blundell, James Reyne, Bill Chambers, Adam Brand and more on stage and in the studio.

“Their mission is to strip back the layers of modern music and transport you on a journey that began centuries ago when the immigrants first settled in the Appalachian Mountains of America,” their bio says.

“With a unique musical twist on traditional songs, they’re renowned for big harmonies and a heavy presence of hard fiddle and fast harmonica which have seen them carving their own niche at major Festivals nationwide.”

The Hillbilly Goats music features Banjo, Bones, Double Bass, Fiddle, Tap Dancing, 3 part Harmonies and more, plus they tell a tale of the history of Mountain Music’s evolution into Blues, Country and Bluegrass.

“The band members are never satisfied with their own instruments and continually swap over and change positions on stage – you won’t know where to look or who to watch,” their bio says.

“Each member is their own character to love and you’ll see Goat Girl running through the crowd rattling the bones, Goat Boy playing 3 instruments at once – drums with his feet, banjo in hand and harmonica on a brace, and the Giddy Goat dances up a storm (while playing fiddle flat out).

“One of their biggest compliments from fans of all ages, is that they love the history lesson woven throughout the show and they all walk away feeling more knowledgeable on music and its roots.”

Together the trio have produced four studio albums, working with producers such as Nash Chambers.

In its 14th year, the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is held from February 19 to 21.

To book tickets and find out about accommodation visit the website.

