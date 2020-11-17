Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Will President Trump pardon himself?
Politics

Hilarious response to Trump’s win claim

by Phoebe Loomes and Stephanie Bedo
17th Nov 2020 7:45 AM

If you want to see how the world reacts to news, you can turn to Twitter.

And social media didn't disappoint when reaction to President Donald's Trump latest tweet that he'd won the election quickly went viral, with people mercilessly mocking the statement.

"It's not like calling shotgun," one man wrote on Twitter.

Soon people were claiming they too had won all sorts of things, setting off a flurry of new trending topics.

But the best came when the Twitter world soon sent 'NO YOU DIDN'T' viral.

 

Mr Trump has furiously continued to tweet about the results of the US election, today falsely claiming on Twitter that he "won".

"I WON THE ELECTION!" Mr Trump tweeted just before midnight local time.

The tweet was quickly slapped with a warning label, saying that "official sources" have called the election differently to Mr Trump's claim. The warning links to a page with articles projecting President Elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential race.

The US Presidential election for 2020 was called for Democratic candidate Mr Biden more than a week ago. However Mr Trump has failed to acknowledge his campaign's loss and has blocked the new administration from beginning their transition into the White House.

Mr Trump has been pushing a series of unsubstantiated claims online, including that the election was "rigged", that poll watchers were removed from counting rooms, and that counting machines were hacked.

Trump's campaign team have also launched a flurry of legal challenges across numerous states in an attempt to delay the certification of election results. Nine of these cases in key states were dropped or dropped on Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

 


On Thursday, a coalition of top US government and industry officials rejected Mr Trump's claims about the election, calling it "the most secure in American history".

"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history," a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security's Election Infrastructure Government Co-ordinating Council, and the Election Infrastructure Sector Co-ordinating Executive Committees said.

"Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalising the result."

The statement added that when states the results are close, states will often recount ballots, and that every state keeps a paper record of votes cast, "allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary".

"This is an added benefit for security and resilience," the statement said.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

Originally published as Hilarious response to Trump's win claim

More Stories

donald trump editors picks politics twitter us election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLADSTONE, HELP!: 175 blood donors needed urgently

        Premium Content GLADSTONE, HELP!: 175 blood donors needed urgently

        News The call comes as stocks of some blood types have dropped to two days’ supply.

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best swim school

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best swim school

        People and Places “It is a lovely achievement and it is nice to hear that kind of recognition.”

        OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

        Premium Content OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

        News The lion’s share of that relates to residential assessments.

        Zigzagging cyclist gives away his offence

        Premium Content Zigzagging cyclist gives away his offence

        Crime Ezekiel James Martin was sweating profusely and slurring his words when he spoke to...