Highway upgrades completed between Miriam Vale and Bororen

ROAD SAFETY: Widening and intersection upgrades between Miriam Vale and Bororen are completed.

SAFETY works continue to be delivered on the Bruce Highway with the completion of road widening and intersection upgrades between Miriam Vale and Bororen.

The $6.7 million project is the second of four projects being undertaken as part of pavement widening and black spot works in Central Queensland.

The works will improve safety and travel times for the 5000 motorists and commercial vehicles which travel along this section of the Bruce Highway every day.

Acting Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Steven Miles said the Queensland and Australian Governments were working closely to deliver the two remaining projects.

"The remaining two projects will see $32 million worth of safety upgrades to the highway between Bajool and Midgee south of Rockhampton, and $2.8 million worth of intersection upgrades at South Ulam Road (Bajool) and Gentle Annie Road (Raglan).

"In addition to the safety and efficiency benefits that will flow to all users of the Bruce Highway, the works are also providing a welcome boost for local communities through its support for an estimated 128 jobs,” Mr Miles said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the works would result in significant improvements for all drivers on the Bruce Highway.

"The pavement widening and black spot works being undertaken throughout the region will cater for the continued growth of Bruce Highway traffic into the future, as well as make the highway safer for local drivers,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The Federal Government has committed up to $86.4 million towards pavement widening works between Caboolture and St Lawrence.