Highway road works on track for completion

SLOW DOWN: Road works north of Benaraby are on track to be completed within the next year. Allan Reinikka

ROADWORKS between Benaraby and Calliope are on track to be completed in May next year.

The $46 million safety works include installation of a "township entry treatment” in Benaraby - encouraging drivers to be mindful of the change in road environment and speed reduction - extension of the overtaking lane north of Benaraby and 9km of road widening at various sections.

Construction on the jointly funded federal and Queensland Government project began in May.

About $42.5 million will be spent on the Benaraby to Calliope River safety works and $3.6 million will fund the overtaking lane extension.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the safety works would encourage drivers to be more aware of speed reductions in the entry to Benaraby.

"These works will improve safety and ensure the highway can cater for future traffic growth, and are being delivered as one to reduce impacts on motorists,” he said.

"Works currently under way include vegetation clearing, embankment earthworks and drainage improvements.”

Speed and lane reductions and traffic control are in place north of Benaraby from 6am-6pm, Monday to Saturday.

For more information, visit tmr.qld.gov.au/Projects/ Name/B/Benaraby-to- Calliope-River-safety-works.