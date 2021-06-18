Menu
Emergency service crews are at the scene of a two-car crash at Tiaro on Friday.
Highway reopens after collision between car towing van and truck

Carlie Walker
18th Jun 2021 12:30 PM
UPDATE, 4pm:

The Bruce Highway has reopened after a collision between a vehicle towing a caravan and a truck at Bauple.

The crash happened about 12pm on Friday.

Three patients were assessed by paramedics at the scene but there were no injuries.

EARLIER:

Emergency service crews are at the scene of a two-car crash at Bauple on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the northbound lane had been affected by the crash.

It is unclear if any injuries have been suffered in the crash.

