Highway pursuit ends in dam crash, weapons charges

Weapons found in a car driven by a West Gladstone man at the end of a high speed highway pursuit.

Weapons found in a car driven by a West Gladstone man at the end of a high speed highway pursuit.

A HIGH-speed highway pursuit involving a West Gladstone man has ended with him crashing into a dam and being slapped with seven charges.

A NSW Police spokesman said an officer was conducting speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway south of Nabiac on the Mid North Coast at 12.58pm on Monday when they detected a blue Ford Falcon travelling 124km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The officer followed the vehicle with lights and sirens but the driver, 28, failed to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit.

The car lost control at Topi Topi and crashed into bushland before sliding into a dam, with the vehicle coming to a rest on its side.

The driver was arrested and taken to Manning Base Hospital for blood and urine testing.

The car was towed and searched, with police finding two gel blasters, which are prohibited in NSW, a tomahawk and a 20cm kitchen knife.

The man was charged with speeding over 20km/h, police pursuit not stop/drive at speed, negligent driving, drive unregistered vehicle, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, custody of a knife in a public place and have custody of an offensive implement.

He was refused bail and listed to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court.

Gel Blaster found in a car driven by a West Gladstone man at the end of a high speed highway pursuit.