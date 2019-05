Emergency services are on scene at a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway.

EMERGENCY services were on scene of a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway 7km west of Kumbia on Monday night.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call about 7.15pm.

Four fire and rescue crews were on scene, including a technical rescue team.

The truck reportedly caught fire as a result of the collision and the highway was closed in both directions.

Police were urging people to avoid the area.