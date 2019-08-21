Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rider killed after collision with truck on Warrego Hwy

Ali Kuchel
by
20th Aug 2019 7:32 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a serious traffic crash between a motorbike and truck on the Warrego Highway.

Just after 6.30pm Tuesday, emergency services were alerted to an incident involving trucks and motorbike, 3km from Minden.

The bike was travelling eastbound along the Warrego Hwy when the rider has attempted to overtake two trucks.

The rider has then lost control, police believe, before colliding with one of the trucks.

The rider was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Warrego Highway was closed last night to east-bound traffic at Minden, and traffic was being diverted through Tallegalla.

Police were advising truck drivers to postpone travel.

More Stories

crash fatal ipswich minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    premium_icon Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    News Gladstone Bowls Club is another step closer to making big changes to the facility after the council granted it a 30-year lease.

    • 21st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    premium_icon DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    News When you can book your holiday at the new island open for business.

    • 21st Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Council decision on over-50s village deferred to later date

    premium_icon Council decision on over-50s village deferred to later date

    News Decision on Station Creek Lifestyle Village put on hold at council.

    'People here are so kind': Pizza donation gives family hope

    premium_icon 'People here are so kind': Pizza donation gives family hope

    News How a Tannum business donation helped a family in need