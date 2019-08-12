Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Highway closed after fatal truck rollover

by Thomas Morgan
12th Aug 2019 8:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a truck rollover in the Somerset region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Brisbane Valley Hwy in Yimbun, north of Esk just before 3pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a truck had rolled and then caught alight.

One person died, the spokeswoman confirmed.

 

 

The Brisbane Valley Hwy remained closed as of 7.45pm.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway editors picks esk fatal truck rollover yimbun

Top Stories

    Doctors too sick to see patients in bad flu season

    premium_icon Doctors too sick to see patients in bad flu season

    Health SOME Gladstone doctors are too ill to treat patients as the region continues to be run down by this year's flu season.

    Gladstone dad banned from driving, again: court

    premium_icon Gladstone dad banned from driving, again: court

    News Court hears man's "dreadful” traffic history

    Gladstone residents wake to coolest August day

    premium_icon Gladstone residents wake to coolest August day

    Weather This morning's temperature was well below the month's average.

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    News Residents were kept busy with a variety of activities this weekend.