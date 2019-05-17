Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barrister Tony Kimmins’ chambers were raided this week.
Barrister Tony Kimmins’ chambers were raided this week.
Crime

High-profile barrister raided by CCC

by Alexandria Utting and Kate Kyriacou
17th May 2019 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE chambers of high-profile criminal barrister Tony Kimmins has been raided as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into Brisbane solicitor Adam Magill.

The Courier-Mail understands the Crime and Corruption Commission conducted the raid on Tuesday evening, which was linked to a deepening probe into Magill's activities.

The former detective was charged with fraud offences following an 18-month investigation by Queensland's corruption watchdog into his law firm Lawler Magill.

 

Magill is facing charges of aggravated fraud, fraudulent falsification of records and aggravated money laundering.

Magill has also been accused of breaching his bail conditions on several occasions.

He has denied all allegations.

Sources said six CCC officers raided Mr Kimmins CBD office at Inns of Court, where more than 100 members of the private bar also have chambers, shortly after close of business on Tuesday.

Lawyer Adam Magill is facing serious charges. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Lawyer Adam Magill is facing serious charges. (AAP Image/Darren England)

A number of documents were taken during the raid.

Mr Kimmins has appeared in some of the most high-profile criminal cases in the state, most recently defending alleged wife killer John Chardon.

He has not been charged with any criminal offences and there is no allegation of wrongdoing against him.

Magill was one of multiple arrests made during the CCC's Operation Stockade, which also saw former colleagues Corey Cullen, Mitchell Cunningham and Nathan Hounsell charged with separate fraud offences.

Barrister Alastair McDougall has also been charged with perjury after allegedly lying during a CCC hearing about communicating with Magill.

Mr Kimmins declined to comment.

The CCC has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
adam magill crime and corruption commission criminal investigation queensland tony kimmins

Top Stories

    FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as they happen

    Man injured, airlifted after ATV accident of rural property

    premium_icon Man injured, airlifted after ATV accident of rural property

    News Rescue Helicopter tasked to rural property

    • 17th May 2019 1:35 PM
    REVEALED: Gladstone streets targeted by thieves this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone streets targeted by thieves this week

    Crime Find out which suburb has been the hardest hit

    • 17th May 2019 2:44 PM
    ALP promises half a million for STEM scholarships

    premium_icon ALP promises half a million for STEM scholarships

    Politics Flynn residents will be prioritised for the 25 scholarships

    • 17th May 2019 2:00 PM