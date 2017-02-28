Local legend 'Mr Gladstone' remembered in city's CBD

A bronze bust of Cyril Golding (1920 2012) by artist Paul Adamson was unveiled yesterday at Library square.

The life-sized bronze portrait bust and a fibreglass replica crafted by local artist Paul Adamson were gifted to the city by Cyril Golding's wife, Shirley and the Golding family.

"The bronze bust has been located in public space outside the Gladstone City Library and honours Cyril for his vast community involvement," Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said.

A fibreglass replica bust of Cyril Golding, a keen supporter of the arts, will be displayed on occasions at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum too.

"Cyril was highly respected in business and industry sectors, was well-known across Queensland as 'Mr Gladstone' and was a major supporter of many worthwhile causes within the Gladstone Region," Cr Burnett said at the unveiling.

A small crowd of local residents, including his well-known wife Shirley Golding, councillors and Mr Adamson helped mark the historic unveiling.

"Cyril was a self-made businessman and from humble beginnings, became a major benefactor to industry, arts and culture, education, youth, sport and recreation and renowned for his kindness, generosity and extensive contributions within the community," Cr Burnett said.

"Cyril was a strong supporter of young artists in the region and sponsored the Golding Showcase and the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum Society's Golding Bursary for Visual Arts," he said.