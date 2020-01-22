‘Highlight of my career’: Sam Smith to headline Mardi Gras

Academy Award winner Sam Smith will join pop superstars Dua Lipa and Kesha to headline the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Dancing With A Stranger singer has been added to the line-up for the annual Mardi Gras Party and will also attend the parade on February 29.

Sam Smith climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge on a previous trip Down Under.

"I have an announcement to make today which is honestly for me one of the highlights of my career," Smith said in a video posted to Instagram.

"Australia has meant so much to me as a queer person and I am going to be singing at Mardi Gras this year. I cannot wait to be with you all after such a challenging time.

"Hopefully we can spread that love and celebrate and sing and dance at Mardi Gras. I can't wait to see you."

Ricki-Lee Coulter was among the more than 1000 people to comment on the video in the first two hours after it was posted.

"So excited," she wrote.

The news follows the November announcement that Dua Lipa will also perform at the party.

Following in the well trodden footsteps of gay icons including Kylie Minogue, Cher, Olivia Newton-John and Cyndi Lauper, Smith and Dua Lipa will perform at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion at the party following the parade.

Dua Lipa performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in November. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Smith, 27, is one of the top pop singers in the world, having won an Oscar for Writing's On The Wall in 2016 and four Grammy Awards the year prior.

Meanwhile, Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst will also be taking part in mardi gras, joining forces with Australian theatre star Trevor Ashley for a show at the State Theatre on February 27 along with a 40-piece orchestra.

Kylie Minogue at the 2019 Mardi Gras. Picture by Damian Shaw

Kesha performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards in November. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images