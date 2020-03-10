High Tide Havoc: 4WD towed from Calliope River

A 4WD found partially submerged in the Calliope River at about 8:35am this morning. Picture: Bradley Thoreson

A TOW truck operator waded through chest-high water in the Calliope River to recover a partially submerged four-wheel drive that was caught in high tides this morning.

Calliope Towing's Craig Eiser said the vehicle had water up to its windows when his son, Michael, towed it out.

It was found near the rail crossing over the river, near Red Rover Rd, to the southwest of Gladstone Central.

Police said its owner had been out fishing and the car's battery was flat.

Gladstone's high tide peaked at just under 4.8m at 9.42am yesterday.

High tide at the Gladstone Yacht Club, March 10, 2020. Picture: Wezzy Cruze

A drone image taken by Wezzy Cruze showed water rising around the outdoor seating area at Gladstone Yacht Club.

The water was higher than usual but didn't cause any damage.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said Gladstone could expect a similar high tomorrow and the main factor was the timing of the full moon.

This morning's high tide caused water to rise higher than usual at the Gladstone Yacht Club, but no damage was reported.

Tides are typically higher in spring because of warmer water temperatures.

A strong southerly change that moved along the Queensland coast may have also contributed.