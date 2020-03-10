Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 4WD found partially submerged in the Calliope River at about 8:35am this morning. Picture: Bradley Thoreson
A 4WD found partially submerged in the Calliope River at about 8:35am this morning. Picture: Bradley Thoreson
News

High Tide Havoc: 4WD towed from Calliope River

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOW truck operator waded through chest-high water in the Calliope River to recover a partially submerged four-wheel drive that was caught in high tides this morning.

Calliope Towing's Craig Eiser said the vehicle had water up to its windows when his son, Michael, towed it out.

It was found near the rail crossing over the river, near Red Rover Rd, to the southwest of Gladstone Central.

Police said its owner had been out fishing and the car's battery was flat.

Gladstone's high tide peaked at just under 4.8m at 9.42am yesterday.

 

 

High tide at the Gladstone Yacht Club, March 10, 2020. Picture: Wezzy Cruze
High tide at the Gladstone Yacht Club, March 10, 2020. Picture: Wezzy Cruze

 

A drone image taken by Wezzy Cruze showed water rising around the outdoor seating area at Gladstone Yacht Club.

The water was higher than usual but didn't cause any damage.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said Gladstone could expect a similar high tomorrow and the main factor was the timing of the full moon.

 

 

This morning's high tide caused water to rise higher than usual at the Gladstone Yacht Club, but no damage was reported.
This morning's high tide caused water to rise higher than usual at the Gladstone Yacht Club, but no damage was reported.

Tides are typically higher in spring because of warmer water temperatures.

A strong southerly change that moved along the Queensland coast may have also contributed.

More Stories

Show More
four wheel drive high tide rescue tow truck
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little grant makes big difference for campsite

        premium_icon Little grant makes big difference for campsite

        News The campsite for scouts has been spruced up thanks to a $10,000 grant.

        Meet the candidates: Forum at Boyne Tannum

        premium_icon Meet the candidates: Forum at Boyne Tannum

        News The 2020 campaign for Gladstone Regional Council is in full swing with several...

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News IT was a busy weekend for residents around the region.

        IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...