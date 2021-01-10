Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Queensland's chief health officer explains the lockdown
Health

High-tech hwy checkpoint pulls over 73 motorists

Matty Holdsworth
10th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One Brisbane escapee has been handed a $1330 fine after they were caught on the Bruce Highway attempting to drive into the Sunshine Coast.

Police have set-up a checkpoint on the highway to monitor vehicles coming from the Greater Brisbane area, which has been in lockdown since 5pm on Friday afternoon.

It comes after a cleaner tested positive to the contagious UK strain of the virus which sent the city into a three-day lockdown.

In order to prevent the Coast following suit into its own lockdown, Brisbane residents have been prevented from entering the region by road.

'Come forward, get tested': message to residents

Coast lockdown concerns rise after city's mass exodus

 

Sunshine Coast police officer Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins at the Bruce Highway checkpoint to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the region.
Sunshine Coast police officer Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins at the Bruce Highway checkpoint to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the region.

 

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the high-tech surveillance gear was effective and that the message was working.

"The roads have been really quiet," Supt Hawkins said.

"A quiet, consistent day so the message is getting through."

Supt Hawkins said 73 vehicles were pulled over in total since the curfew was put in place and it had resulted in six vehicles being turned away and one fine issued.

"We issued one ticket for failure to comply with Chief Health Officer directions," he said.

"For the others, we took an informative approach, a common sense one, where people may not have completely understood, we gave them an opportunity to return home.

"I am satisfied the measures are robust enough to ensure things are going pretty well."

covid19 pandemic editors picks sunshine coast covid sunshine coast police superintendent craig hawkins
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Panic-buying has begun in Gladstone … again

        Premium Content Panic-buying has begun in Gladstone … again

        News Gladstone residents are reportedly stripping supermarket shelves bare in fear of another lockdown due to COVID-19.

        Teens ‘gang up’ on boy with autism outside McDonald’s

        Premium Content Teens ‘gang up’ on boy with autism outside McDonald’s

        News A mother has come forward about an alleged attack on her son at a Gladstone...

        PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ‘successful’ year for turtle hatchlings

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ‘successful’ year for turtle hatchlings

        Environment There is an increase of turtle hatchlings in Gladstone this year, with scientists...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 8.