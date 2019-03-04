High-tech house with a spectacular view
A PROPERTY for sale in South Gladstone is offering advanced features that people who are in to gadgets will appreciate.
25B Agnes St is an architecturally designed four-bedroom home with a few different quirks compared to a regular house.
One of those features is the ability to control the house with a smartphone.
Prospective home owners are able to control the pool, doors and lights with a special app.
LJ Hooker Gladstone sales associate Shannon Begg said opening the front door will require a smartphone or a special remote.
"The front door doesn't have a key lock,” Ms Begg said.
"It's about convenience - you can sit there and control (everything) with your phone.”
She also said the property is perfect for a couple whose children have already left home or who are teenagers.
"There's not a lot of yard space, so it's for those people who want a quiet home with a bit of luxury living,” Ms Begg said.
In addition to the latest technology offered, the house also features a ducted vacuum system with outlets in different rooms.
The property is currently for sale for $649,000, and a viewing can be arranged by contacting Shannon Begg on 49768000.