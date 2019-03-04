High-tech house with a spectacular view

HIGH TECH FEATURES: 25B Agnes St, South Gladstone has doors and lights that can be controlled via smartphone.

A PROPERTY for sale in South Gladstone is offering advanced features that people who are in to gadgets will appreciate.

25B Agnes St is an architecturally designed four-bedroom home with a few different quirks compared to a regular house.

One of those features is the ability to control the house with a smartphone.

Prospective home owners are able to control the pool, doors and lights with a special app.

LJ Hooker Gladstone sales associate Shannon Begg said opening the front door will require a smartphone or a special remote.

"The front door doesn't have a key lock,” Ms Begg said.

"It's about convenience - you can sit there and control (everything) with your phone.”

She also said the property is perfect for a couple whose children have already left home or who are teenagers.

"There's not a lot of yard space, so it's for those people who want a quiet home with a bit of luxury living,” Ms Begg said.

In addition to the latest technology offered, the house also features a ducted vacuum system with outlets in different rooms.

The property is currently for sale for $649,000, and a viewing can be arranged by contacting Shannon Begg on 49768000.