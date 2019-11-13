High-sugar kids’ snacks named and shamed
EXCLUSIVE: Fruit-filled toddler snacks promoted as healthy options contain more sugar than many junk foods, a shocking new study has found.
And the Obesity Coalition says parents are being misled about the risk because there is no clear labelling of added sugars on packaging.
The coalition examined 57 toddler snacks for sale at major supermarkets and found nearly half contained over 25 per cent sugar, while one product, Kiddylicious Raspberry Crispie Tiddlers, had a staggering 63.4 per cent sugar.
That is more sugar than is contained in Maltesers and Snickers bars and around the same level of sugar in M&Ms.
In many products the sugar content comes from fruit juice and fruit puree and that makes them seem healthy but Cancer Council Victoria Alison McAleese warns this fruit content is concentrated.
A fresh whole apple is only 12 per cent sugar but toddler snacks have up to five times that amount of sugar, she said.
"What many people don't realise is that sugar sourced from fruit in these products can be highly processed and should in fact be labelled as added sugar," she said.
Health Ministers will meet on Friday to discuss whether it's time to change Australia's food labels to make it clear when foods contain added sugar including fruit concentrate.
Obesity Policy Coalition executive manager Jane Martin said food companies are taking advantage of busy parents, using sneaky marketing tactics to entice them into buying unhealthy products.
"You wouldn't give your toddler lolly snakes, and yet many parents are being tricked into buying sugar-laden snacks dressed up as healthy. Given the amount of sugar, it's virtually the same thing," Ms Martin said.
She wants food ministers to adopt changes that would see food packets have to state whether the food contains added sugar.
"With 40 different names for sugar, even the ingredients list can't always be relied upon to help parents make an informed choice," she said.
Nutrition guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of added sugars in toddlers' diets because of the associated health risks.
Ms McAleese says toddlers fed a diet high in sugar will develop a taste for it and prefer sugary food later in life which could set them on a path to obesity.
The Early Life Nutrition Coalition warned two years ago the first 1000 days of a child's life were crucial in determining long-term eating habits and health outcomes.
Melbourne mum Megan Jung said she tried not to use processed food snacks but when she was on the run on a busy day they were handy.
"Most parents lack time to stand in a supermarket and read the packaging in detail," she said.
"If there was a way to say on the packaging that sugar was added or not it would help.
"Something I noticed was you could get all age snack products not aimed at children which had less sugar than children's popcorn."
HOW MANY GRAMS OF SUGAR PER SERVING
Little Kids Chocolate Custard
Heinz
13.3
Little Kids Vanilla Custard
Heinz
13.3
Banana & mixed berry balls
Keep it Cleaner
11.0
Sultanas
Little Bellies
10.5
Buckwheat & cacao balls
Keep it Cleaner
9.3
Mango, goji berry & Greek yoghurt brekkie
Only Organic
9.2
Little Rollies Hazelnut and Vanilla Rice Snack
Bubs Organic
8.8
Little Rollies Quinoa and millet snack
Bubs Organic
8.6
Little Kids Banana, Mango Muesli with Greek style Yoghurt
Heinz
8.3
Raspberry Crispie Tiddlers
Kiddylicious
7.6
Pear, Apple and Banana Freeze Dried Fruit
Rafferty's Garden
6.8
Little Kids Berry and Pear Muesli with Greek style Yoghurt
Heinz
6.5
Little Kids Yoghurt muesli fingers Fruit Salad Flavoured
Heinz
6.4
Little Kids Wholegrain Cereal bars, Apple & Blueberry
Heinz
6.2
Fruit and Oat Bars: Apple and Raisin soft bars with yoghurt
Mamia
6.1
Fruit and Oat Bars: Strawberry flavoured soft bars
Mamia
6.1
Fruit and Oat Bars: Apricot flavoured soft bars
Mamia
5.8
Kids snack bar - apple
Rafferty's Garden
5.7
Apple fruit snack cereal bars
Mamia
5.4
Pear and Banana fruit snack cereal bars
Mamia
5.2
Apple Snacks
Bellamy's Organic
5.1
Kids snack bar - blueberry, banana & apple
Rafferty's Garden
5.1
Kids snack bar - banana
Rafferty's Garden
5.0
Tiddly Bar: fruit cereal bar
Bubs Organic
4.9
Kids snack bar - apple & raspberry
Rafferty's Garden
4.5
Yoghurt Buttons - Strawberry
Rafferty's Garden
4.4
Strawberry & banana smoothie melts
Kiddylicious
4.0
Yoghurt Rice Cakes
Only Organic
3.5
Strawberry yoghurt rice cakes
Only Organic
3.2
Animal biscuits
Little Bellies
2.9
Organic Gingerbread men
Little Bellies
2.8
Organic wildlife cocoa biscuits
Byron Bay Cookie company
2.4
Organic farm animal biscuits - cocoa
Whole kids
2.3
Organic farm animal biscuits - vanilla
Whole kids
2.3
Mini coconut rolls
Kiddylicious
1.4
Wafer bites, Beetroot and Shallot
Rafferty's Garden
1.3
Coconut Rice rolls
Little Quacker
1.1
Rice biscuits - Strawberry flavour
Little Quacker
1.0
Carrot stix
Organix Goodies
1.0
Saucy tomato noughts & crosses
Organix Goodies
0.8
Organic Cheese and Herb Fiddlesticks
Little Bellies
0.6
Cheese & Herb puffs
Organix Goodies
0.6
Tomato fiddlesticks
Little Bellies
0.5
Sour cream & chive Lentil straws
Kiddylicious
0.5
Garden Cheese Chickpea Pops
Rafferty's Garden
0.4
Organic Rice and Corn puffs Apple
Whole kids
0.2
Heinz little kids: Mini corn cakes tomato
Heinz
0.2
Cheesy straws
Kiddylicious
0.2
Organic dinosaur puffs cheese and leek
Whole kids
0.1
Wafer bites, cheese
Rafferty's Garden
0.1
Organic Rice rusks - Sweet potato & carrot
Baby Mum-Mum
<1
Premium rice rusks - Banana
Baby Mum-Mum
<1
Sprouted brown rice puffs - mixed vegetables
Little Quacker
<1
Sprouted brown rice puffs - banana
Little Quacker
<1
Little fingers tomato floured mini breadsticks
Bubs Organic
<1
Little fingers mini breadsticks
Bubs Organic
<1
Veggie Straws
Kiddylicious
<0.5