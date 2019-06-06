HIGH STANDARDS: Newcastle next stop for Gladstone players

Caption: Ryley Bobart and Hayden Pease were both selected for the Queensland Schoolboys 16 years and under Hockey representative team.

HOCKEY: The promising talent pool of Gladstone Hockey players has shone through again with Ryley Bobart and Hayden Pease gaining Queensland Schoolboys under-16 representative honours.

The pair of rising local Hockey stars recently went away to the Gold Coast Hockey Centre at Labrador representing Capricornia, playing from May 30 to June 2.

The selection criteria was the regional centres sent one squad of players of ages ranging from under-13 to under-19 and an under-16 and under-19 Queensland team was picked.

Bobart and Pease enjoyed the challenge the tough championship gave to the players, which required a high standard of hockey to be played.

"It was fast, really fast and the standard of hockey played at the championship was a high one,” Bobart said.

"We did well to even get to third place because we were up against some good older players,” Pease said.

Bobart played right fullback, half-back and mid-field, while Pease covered inside and centre-half positions.

There was 10 zones in the schoolboy championships with five teams in each pool.

Capricornia was undefeated in its pool but lost out to Wide Bay 2-nil in the semi-final.

But the Central Queensland region team won its final game defeating Metropolitan-North 3-1 to come third place overall.

Wide Bay lost to Metropolitan East 2-1 in the final.

Training twice a week, they will be pressing for national selection when they head off to Newcastle for the national championships, to be played from August 3-10.

Till then they will continue to play A1 Men for Meteors in Central Queensland Hockey League to help secure a strong spot on the points ladder.