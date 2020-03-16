Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reagan Cook participated in World’s Greatest Shave on March 14, 2020.
Reagan Cook participated in World’s Greatest Shave on March 14, 2020.
News

High schooler chops 40cm of hair for charity

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Mar 2020 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOLOOA State High School student Reagan Cook had wanted to shave her hair for charity for as long as she could remember.

Last Saturday the 12-year-old finally got the chance to do so, chopping off her 40cm of hair for the World’s Greatest Shave.

“I always thought it was ­really cool and such a good thing,” Reagan said.

“I’ve had a few family members and friends and friend’s friends have cancer.

“My pop had cancer a few times … he’s still alive.”

All up the Year 7 student is hoping to raise $560, which would go towards a week’s accommodation for a patient and their family – something she’s relied on in the past.

The hair Reagan has had cut off will be donated to make wigs for chemo patients.

She encouraged everyone else to consider getting involved with World’s Greatest Shave by either shaving or ­colouring.

leukaemia foundation's world's greatest shave world's greatest shave
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        News PRE-POLLING for the Gladstone Regional Council 2020 election has opened and already...

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        premium_icon Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        News WITH the Gladstone Regional Council election in just under two weeks, campaigns are...