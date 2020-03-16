High schooler chops 40cm of hair for charity

TOOLOOA State High School student Reagan Cook had wanted to shave her hair for charity for as long as she could remember.

Last Saturday the 12-year-old finally got the chance to do so, chopping off her 40cm of hair for the World’s Greatest Shave.

“I always thought it was ­really cool and such a good thing,” Reagan said.

“I’ve had a few family members and friends and friend’s friends have cancer.

“My pop had cancer a few times … he’s still alive.”

All up the Year 7 student is hoping to raise $560, which would go towards a week’s accommodation for a patient and their family – something she’s relied on in the past.

The hair Reagan has had cut off will be donated to make wigs for chemo patients.

She encouraged everyone else to consider getting involved with World’s Greatest Shave by either shaving or ­colouring.