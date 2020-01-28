High school welcomes students for the first time

AFTER years of anticipation, Calliope State High School will open its doors for the first time today.

165 Year 7 and 8 students will begin classes in the state-of-the-art $66 million high school.

Calliope State High School Foundation Principal Peter Stansfield said he was confident the school will become a secondary school that maximises student’s learning journeys and caters to their future.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the community to create the foundation for a legacy going forward through establishing a school that will offer great teaching expertise and signature programs,” Mr Stansfield said.

Calliope State High School

Facilities at the new school include an administration building, resource centre, 10 general learning spaces, 12 speciality learning spaces, a junior technology centre, a science centre, hospitality centre, canteen, multipurpose hall and oval.

Mr Stansfield said the school was architecturally designed with state-of-the-art facilities to best fit its location as well as cater for all types of learning.

“Our indoor learning areas have been designed to flow into the outdoor areas of the school and through this create a wonderfully open and flexible learning space and community feel.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the school was a long time coming for the Calliope community.

“There are over 350 high school students travelling from Calliope to Gladstone, Toolooa and Tannum Sands State High Schools, or taking part in distance education,” Mr Butcher said.

“Clearly there’s a growing need for a school to service the Calliope community and I’m so glad the Palaszczuk Government has delivered and built this school.”