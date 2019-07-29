High school virtuosos to perform on the big stage

EIGHT Gladstone musicians will have an experience of a lifetime, performing as honourary members of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra this Friday.

The group is part of the Gladstone Prodigy Program, featuring music students from the region's high schools.

The QSO is back in the region for this year's Symphony Under The Stars, with the free performance now entering its seventh consecutive year.

This year's show will also feature internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Karin Schaupp and the orchestra will be under the direction of much-loved conductor Guy Noble.

Orchestra chair Chris Freeman said the company's musicians have mentored more than 3000 students and provided around 100 professional development opportunities to educators in Gladstone.

"Working with emerging musicians across the state is a key priority for Queensland Symphony Orchestra, and we are very proud of the work we do in Gladstone - it is certainly a hub of musical talent,” Mr Freeman said.

He said performing music to people across the state was a highlight for the company.

"Queensland Symphony Orchestra is one of the state's largest performing arts organisations and what's extraordinary is that the company creates and delivers unique musical experiences across Queensland,” he said.

"As an orchestra for everyone, we are proud to present this annual tradition to the people of Gladstone.

"The entire organisation loves this concert, and we are greatly looking forward to it.”

The event is part of the Gladstone Enrichment Through Music initiative, which is a finalist in the 2019 Art Music Awards for Excellence in a Regional Area.

Gladstone Prodigy Program Students