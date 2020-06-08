Menu
Tannum Sands High School was vandalised over the weekend
High school vandalised over the weekend

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
TANNUM SANDS High School has thanked the community for helping clean up after vandals destroyed school property on the weekend.

Principal Heather Blessington and P&C president Belinda Sullivan said the damage included broken windows, thrown paint, destroyed garden beds and damage to computer equipment.

“Our students and staff have worked so hard on improving our buildings, gardens and grounds so it is really sad to see their hard work undone,” Ms Blessington and Ms Sullivan said on Facebook.

The school invited the community to a clean-up on Saturday afternoon and was overwhelmed with the response.

“We are grateful for the efforts today of our staff and students … We are now able to re-open our school on Monday,” the post said.

“This would not be possible without the support of many hands.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were investigating and no one had been charged.

