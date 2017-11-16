High school student saves herself from a formal disaster

LAST MINUTE: Anelia Du Plessis attending her year 12 school formal, with Tannum Sands State High School.

LAST MINUTE: Anelia Du Plessis attending her year 12 school formal, with Tannum Sands State High School. Matt Taylor GLA151117FORMAL

NOTHING had gone to plan for the big day, but it didn't stop Anelia Du Plessis from arriving at the formal looking her best.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray she wanted, broke down a month before the formal, but the lucky 17-year-old managed to find a replacement car through family connections.

Instead, she turned up in a dark red Chrysler Valiant sporting a look inspired by nineties Versace.

"That's the vibe I was going for, bright and bold and very extravagant, but elegant and classy at the same time," she said.

Anelia began preparations for the formal five days before the big day.

It all started with getting her eyebrows and nails done, followed by tanning on Monday, a nail art session on Tuesday and hair and make-up on Wednesday morning.

Anelia travelled up and down the coast with her parents to put her outfit together.

The family made a day trip out of buying the dress in Rockhampton, and a bigger trip to Brisbane for jewellery and shoes.

"It wasn't what I originally planned because I wanted to go red and gold, but I couldn't find gold shoes," she said.

"I ended up getting black shoes and with my earrings I thought ok, this could be something really exciting."

Anelia plans to take a gap year to work and travel after finishing school, before going to university to study business and psychology.