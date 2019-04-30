Teens ‘racist’ cake causes outrage

A high school in Oregon, United States is responding to parents and students after a cake made at school was accused of being "racist".

On Thursday, Cleveland High School principal Ayesha Freeman sent out an email to inform parents and students of an offensive cake that had been made in a cooking class that resembled blackface, Fox News reported.

The chocolate cake appeared to have exaggerated red lips and blue eyes in the photo tweeted out by high school senior Brody Kreiter.

"A bunch of white girls at my school made a blackface chocolate and we're all p**sed about it …" he said in the tweet, alleging that a noose was also found hanging in a school entrance way.

Teens at an Oregon high school allegedly baked a chocolate cake, decorating it in blackface and naming it ‘Alfonso’. Picture: Twitter/brodyurbro

Ms Freeman referred to the discovery of the cake as "an event … that was hurtful to our staff and students of colour" in the email, which was shared with Fox News.

"We are working together towards a restorative process to heal our community from the hurt and harm that has been caused by a series of incidents this year," it continued.

The cake, which sparked backlash online after Kreiter posted the picture, was baked four days after Ms Freeman had to send out an email to parents alerting them that a teacher had found a noose-like string hanging from an entrance on campus, Oregon Live reported.

According to the local publication, Kreiter decided to share the image of the cake because of the school's recent "noose" found in the hallway and a "history of swastikas being drawn on posters" - alluding to six months ago, when a swastika and other hate speech was found written on flyers for the Jewish Student Union at the high school.

Kreiter, who's Twitter account has since been changed to "private" told The OregonLive on Twitter, that: "I just believe that certain communities within Cleveland get treated unfairly and I'm sick of it.



"And it's our job as members of those communities to come together and take action."

In the Twitter thread, Kreiter claims "a bunch of white girls" made the cake and then named it "'Alfonso' because 'it's a black name.'"

The problematic cake was then allegedly sold by the culinary arts teacher for $10 - reportedly a much higher price than other items the culinary arts class sells.

A spokesperson for Cleveland High School told Fox News in a statement that they are investigating the incident.

"We are still gathering facts to determine what happened," Portland Public Schools spokesman Harry Esteve said in a statement.

"We want and expect our schools to be places where students feel safe, welcome, included and respected by staff and classmates. Any act of racism, racial insensitivity or discrimination of any sort is completely unacceptable at our schools. Our primary focus in the days ahead is on giving our students any and all support they need as they begin to heal from this incident."

