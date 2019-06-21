High school musical set to swing great success

TREADING FLOORBOARDS: Gladstone State High cast and crew members doing last minute stage rehearsals for its feature - Tarzan - The stage musical.

TREADING FLOORBOARDS: Gladstone State High cast and crew members doing last minute stage rehearsals for its feature - Tarzan - The stage musical. Glen Porteous

HOURS of rehearsals and last minute preparations were all coming together for the Gladstone State High School production of Tarzan - The stage musical.

The two show feature will premier today at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre and tickets are selling fast for them.

It is based on the Disney feature animation film that came out in 1999 with broadway success showcasing music and lyrics by Phil Collins.

Lead performers Jake Lyle as Tarzan and Annika Messervy who plays Kala, Tarzan's adoptive mother, who found and raised him, were both excited about the musical performance.

"So thankful for the lead role and having amazing cast members to work with,” Jake said.

"Kala has such an important role because she is an ape who adopts Tarzan and is such an independent woman,” Annika said.

Musical Director and GSHS teacher Hannah Waddell said about 65 students were involved in the production's cast, crew and in the orchestra pit.

"We want to have some humour for the audience to enjoy but it covers relevant issues about acceptance and where do we belong that teenagers will be able to relate with,” Ms Waddell said.

Tickets are $20 and performance times are 11am and 7pm, for more information call 4972 2822.

