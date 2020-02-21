High school closed after significant storm damage

TOOLOOA State High School is closed today after it sustained significant storm damage yesterday afternoon.

On its Facebook page, the school said the decision was not made lightly.

“As a result of significant storm damage to the school, and the forecast of further storms today, we have made the decision to put the safety of our students first and close the school today,” the Facebook post said.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and has been made in consultation with a range of advice. Thank you for your understanding.”