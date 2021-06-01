‘High-risk’ convict’s rules to live by

Wassim Fayad will be bound by dozens of conditions after being released from prison. Picture: Brad Hunter

A Sydney man convicted for whipping a Muslim convert under sharia law will be bound by an order preventing him from possessing weapons or changing his appearance after being released.

Wassim Fayad, also called Fadi Alemeddine, served seven years in prison for his role in a brazen ram raid at a shopping centre and being an accessory to the shooting of a man at Arrows Nightclub in Rydalmere.

Both offences took place in 2013 and while he was on bail for the whipping incident in 2011 that involved a man being lashed 40 times with a cable for consuming drugs and alcohol.

Fayad was released from custody at the end of his sentence in late 2020, with authorities applying for ongoing supervision orders as they consider him a high risk of committing a terrorism offence.

The NSW Supreme Court was told in a series of hearings that Fayad had shown alleged support for extremist groups and formed friendships with known terrorists while in custody.

Wassim Fayad (left) was charged with whipping Christian Martinez 40 times with an electrical cord. Picture: Brad Hunter

In March, Justice Robertson Wright ruled in favour of the state of NSW’s application to subject Fayad to a two-year extended supervision order comprising 51 conditions.

The father of six successfully reduced the dozens of conditions he is now bound by to 45 in a subsequent hearing before the same judge in May, with final orders made on Friday.

Those conditions range from forcing the 53-year-old to comply with “all reasonable” directions made to him by an enforcement officer to restricting his access to the internet.

Under the order for the next two years he must wear an electronic monitoring device and will not be allowed to possess any firearms, illegal weapons or bomb-making materials.

He can only be in possession of items capable of causing bodily harm, including knives and laser pointers, if approved by his supervisors.

Wassim Fayad was released from prison late last year.

Fayad must also carry with him an approved mobile phone, which he is required to answer any time enforcement officers call to check in on his whereabouts and actions.

The former Muslim bookstore worker is not allowed to leave NSW unless approved to do so by the Corrective Services commissioner.

Fayad can’t make significant alterations to his appearance or change his name without notice.

Justice Peter Johnson granted authorities an interim supervision order following an initial hearing before the Supreme Court in November, stating in his judgment Fayad’s extreme religious views had “not mellowed” while in custody.

Justice Johnson ruled that Fayad had exerted “religious influence” over fellow inmates with a view to convert them to Islam and associated with others convicted of terrorist offences.

The judge also found the evidence presented by Correctives Services showed Fayad was “more than sympathetic” to the cause of terrorist groups such as ISIS.

“The evidence indicates a level of enmity on the defendant’s part towards nonbelievers and shia Muslims as reflected in his comments and conduct in the custodial setting,” Justice Johnson wrote.



Originally published as ‘High-risk’ convict’s rules to live by