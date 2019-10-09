Menu
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
High-range DUI motorist caught driving without headlights

Sarah Barnham
,
9th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man claimed he just wanted some cigarettes when he got behind the wheel more than three times the legal alcohol limit — a court was told.

Warwick Jason Austin pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 48-year-old was intercepted by police on September 5 about 7.43pm.

The court was told Austin was driving with his headlights turned off along Chapman Drive and police intercepted the man on Ballantine St.

Austin was required to give a sample of his breath for a blood-alcohol content test and he returned a positive result.

Austin was taken to the police station where he blew .165 per cent.

He told police he had drunk a dozen beers and some wine between 10am and 7pm that day.

Austin told police he was driving to buy cigarettes.

The court was told Austin was “frank” with police in admitting he had issues with alcohol.

The court was told Austin was engaging in rehabilitation.

Austin was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

